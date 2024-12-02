Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
Early Signing Day is just days away and David Sanders Jr. is the big name to watch after a visit to Ohio State shocked the nation.
The Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of the nation is set to take on one of the most anticipated events in the year. This is also the most anticipated day in the recruiting cycle every single year which is Early Signing Day. With a large majority of players signing early, fans will start to get a real glimpse of what the future of their teams look like.
Just days before signing day the class looks well but Tennessee is in danger of losing some of their commits. One of the commits that comes to mind is David Sanders Jr. who has spent a major part of his time at Tennessee following his commitment. However, just two weekends ago Sanders would shock the nation and make headlines as he attended the Ohio State vs. Indiana game as a visitor of the Buckeyes who finished second in his commitment behind Tennessee and ahead of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
At one point the Buckeyes were considered to be the favorites to land David Sanders Jr. but the Vols would ultimately win the decision not only from the five-star prospect but his family as well. Sanders is rated as the highest rated offensive tackle in the country from Charlotte, North Carolina.
There was heat around him being in Columbus for the Ohio State vs. Michigan game however he did not attend which is a good sign for the Vols despite the loss that the Buckeyes suffered. Whether he visited for a second time or not the message has been delivered and the damage has been done and some speculate Ohio State may be a leader. This hasn’t stopped others from believing he will stay committed to the Vols even after visiting Columbus just two weekends ago.
Sanders remains as the highest rated commit in the class for the Vols as of now.
This will be one of the many highlight recruits on Early Signing Day that people will pay attention to. Both Buckeye and Vol fans will be on the edge of their seat as Sanders locks in his decision.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Squirrel White In A Sling Following Saturday's Game
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Football Defeats Vanderbilt To Secure College Football Playoff Spot
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports