Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
Tennessee is hopeful to keep Darrion Smith after Auburn's excellent push for the three-star leaves his decision in question.
Tennessee has been fighting off many other teams this cycle as Early Signing Day approaches quickly. One of the many teams they are having to fight off is the Auburn Tigers who are in attempt to flip a Tennessee defensive lineman commit.
That commit is Darrion Smith. Smith is a St. Frances Academy High School recruit from Baltimore, Maryland. He committed to the Vols back on July 30th this year. Since committing to the Vols he has visited Auburn a handful of times.
This is a terrible sign if you are Tennessee and looking to keep the prospect in the boat. This is one of the more concerning situations for Tennessee as it seems from an outsider's standpoint that the Vols are trailing Auburn despite being committed to the Vols.
Auburn is likely the team to get Smith on the field the fastest out of the two schools and that could be the deciding factor in the end.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Squirrel White In A Sling Following Saturday's Game
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Football Defeats Vanderbilt To Secure College Football Playoff Spot
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports