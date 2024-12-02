Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn

Tennessee is hopeful to keep Darrion Smith after Auburn's excellent push for the three-star leaves his decision in question.

Caleb Sisk

Darrion Smith
Darrion Smith /
In this story:

Tennessee is hopeful to keep Darrion Smith after Auburn's excellent push for the three-star leaves his decision in question.

Tennessee has been fighting off many other teams this cycle as Early Signing Day approaches quickly. One of the many teams they are having to fight off is the Auburn Tigers who are in attempt to flip a Tennessee defensive lineman commit.

That commit is Darrion Smith. Smith is a St. Frances Academy High School recruit from Baltimore, Maryland. He committed to the Vols back on July 30th this year. Since committing to the Vols he has visited Auburn a handful of times.

This is a terrible sign if you are Tennessee and looking to keep the prospect in the boat. This is one of the more concerning situations for Tennessee as it seems from an outsider's standpoint that the Vols are trailing Auburn despite being committed to the Vols.

Auburn is likely the team to get Smith on the field the fastest out of the two schools and that could be the deciding factor in the end.

Other Tennessee News:

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Recruiting