Tennessee Volunteers Target Maddox Porter Details His Recruitment and Provides Key Updates

The Tennessee Volunteers have been recruiting some of the top players in the state of Tennessee. This includes arguably the best wide receiver in the entire class of 2029, Maddox Porter.

Porter is currently ranked as the No. 3 player in the entire class and resides at Battle Ground Academy. On Friday night, Porter and the Wildcats took on the Milton Eagles. Following the game, Porter would speak with Vols On SI to give Tennessee fans an update on his current recruiting status.

Maddox Porter Details His Recruitment

BGA’s Maddox Porter (3) celebrates his touchdown against FRA during the fourth quarter of the Division II-AA championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I would say that is the case for sure (Tennessee is pushing hard for him). I have a great relationship with him. I've been up to Tennessee, and it's a great environment. I haven't got out to a game day yet, but I am going to the Alabama game, so hopefully it lives up," Porter said.

Porter would go on to detail what he is looking forward to the most when it comes to his game day visit for Tennessee vs. Alabama.

"I'd probably say the environment, and probably how the team comes out and plays, like a mindset going into the game, and if I can see myself playing with them," Porter said.

Porter has been around Coach Kelsey Pope for quite some time. In fact, Porter explained how he has been building a relationship with him, as he even met the coach in his 8th-grade year.

"I met him in 8th grade, and it's only gone up since, so I would say that I have a great relationship with him," Porter said.

Maddox Porter is receiving some early touches to begin the 3rd quarter. He is a #Vols target in the class of 2029. pic.twitter.com/TrMQO0Et1X — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) September 12, 2026

The talented wide receiver from Battle Ground Academy looks up to a former Tennessee wide receiver. He explained why and whom he looks up to.

"I would definitely say that a receiver I look up to is Chris Brazzell. He is a lengthy receiver, and he just throws the deep ball, and how dominant he is on the field. I could see myself in his shoes, Porter said.

Pope has given Porter some advice in the past. Porter detailed the advice that he has received.

"His advice to me has been to just go out and dominate. Don't get complacent at the position I'm at. it's easy to get complacent, but he has told me to go out there and dominate every moment," Porter said.

BGA wide receiver Maddox Porter warms up during the QB Country training camp at Battle Ground Academy on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Franklin, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for game day visits, the door does seem closed for now, but luckily for Tennessee, they aren't on the outside.

"That's probably my only game day visit, but I will probably try to get up there and visit in the spring, but that's just my only game day visit," Porter said.

There's plenty of that; Porter has confirmed he will visit with Vols On SI. Here are the teams that he named and that the Tennessee Volunteers will join.

"I got Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, and Alabama I'm pretty sure," Porter said.

BGA’s Maddox Porter (3) runs past FRA’s Kwadir Fletcher (30) during the second quarter of the Division II-AA championship at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While it remains early, the Tennessee Volunteers are in the mix as much as anyone else. He explained that being an in-state kid means the Vols are a team that many would consider to be a dream.

"I would definitely say they are a top school. They have shown me how much they care about me, and just being an in-state kid, I feel like that's where you dream of going. I haven't really had a school that I looked up to, but I mean, it's Tennessee, and it's in-state," Porter said.

Porter explained that the Vols have been doing everything right, as he detailed that the Vols need to "keep on being themselves."

"I say, just keep on being themselves, keep on being authentic, and just be real with me. They have been doing everything right," Porter said.

Finally, Porter would leave off with an update on when he may begin to cut down on the schools he is looking at, or even announce a commitment.

"I'd like to be somewhere with cutting schools or committed by the end of my junior year," Porter said.

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