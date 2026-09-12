Tennessee Volunteers Target Maximus Curry Shares Key Updates in His Recruitment

There are many different players from the class of 2028 that the Tennessee Volunteers have been keeping an eye on. This includes an in-state wide receiver from Battle Ground Academy.

That player is four-star wide receiver Maximus Curry, who currently ranks as the No. 135 prospect in the country, according to Rivals Industry.

Curry spoke with Vols On SI following a game that took place on Friday night between BGA and Milton. Here is what he had to say.

Maximus Curry Speaks With Vols On SI

BGA wide receiver Max Curry catches a pass during the QB Country training camp at Battle Ground Academy on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Franklin, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They are definitely playing a big role in my recruitment. They are trying to, and they text me every day. I talk to Coach Heupel pretty often and Coach Pope as well. They are doing a pretty good job right now," Curry said.

Curry would then go into detail about Coach Kelsey Pope, Tennessee football's wide receiver's coach.

"He definitely really cares about the people he coaches. He is a genuine human being, and that's what I am looking for in a coach, like someone who can be real with me. You need to be real with me so I can learn from you at the same time," Curry said.

Maximus Curry makes the catch pic.twitter.com/3dGbidM9Sh — Caleb Sisk (@CalebSisk_) September 12, 2026

Curry has had the chance to watch many talented wide receivers at Tennessee, including two recent standouts that have shown him that Coach Pope knows what he is doing when developing.

"I have been able to learn from players like Mike Matthews and Chris Brazzell. They are real playmakers. Coach Pope seems to have a theme of developing different playmakers all over the field. Whether it's a shorter guy or a taller guy, he just develops all types of players," Curry said.

Curry will be visiting the Tennessee Volunteers this season. In fact, he already knows a game that he will be coming for, along with the chance of being there for another game.

"Yeah, so I know for sure that I am going to go to the Tennessee vs. Alabama game as of right now. I might try to visit for the Tennessee vs. Texas game as well," Curry said.

BGA's Maximus Curry (6) runs after a catch against Nashville Christian during their game at BGA Football Stadium in Franklin, Tenn., Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Curry has his eye on a few different things during this visit, as he is watching things closely.

"I'm really looking at the atmosphere when they play big teams, SEC teams, and how they respond against SEC teams and stuff like that," Curry said.

Curry shared his upcoming schedule for game days, as he is set to visit a plethora of different schools.

"I'm set to visit Alabama. I'm visiting Auburn tomorrow (Saturday), and Vanderbilt. I will also visit Miami," Curry said.

Curry has yet to set a date for a commitment or cutting down schools, as he is waiting for the next chapter of his recruiting timeline.

BGA's Maximus Curry (6) is stopped by the CPA defense during their game at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Not exactly, yet. I'm still trying to figure that out after I go on all of the visits and stuff like that," Curry said.

Will the Vols make the final cut? Curry didn't hold back.

"Yeah, they are definitely going to be in the final cut when it's all said and done. I can tell by how everything is going right now," Curry said.

Curry encourages Tennessee to keep doing what they are doing in his recruitment.

"They are doing everything that they can right now, even though they have all of their own stuff going on, like the games and stuff, so I respect that, Curry said.

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