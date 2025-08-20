Top 2027 Safety KJ Caldwell Includes Tennessee In His Top 10
Tennessee makes the top 10 for a standout safety in the peach state. KJ Caldwell is a four-star prospect and a top 10 safety across the country per team Industry rankings. Caldwell finalists include Georgia, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.
He dove into Tennessee and which made them a finalist to land him.
“Overall, I love how big family is to them, and that's one of the big things I'm looking for in a school, and honestly, I like how experienced and technical the coaches are. The atmosphere is truly crazy, words can't even describe,” said Caldwell.
Here is why the Vols made his top 10. It wasn’t just the atmosphere or the crowd but rather the relationships he built within the program.
“The Vols made my top 10 because they are one of the teams that have been recruiting me the hardest, and I have a great relationship with the coaches. Me and coach Banks have a great relationship, we talk a lot,” said Caldwell.
In 2024, Caldwell finished with 49 tackles , four tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. He had several standout games last season. One was against North Gwinnett. In that game, he finished with a team high 10 tackles. He also put together a noteworthy performance against Brookwood, finishing with seven tackles and two tackles for loss.
Caldwell talked a little bit about his sophomore campaign and how it went with the Parkview Panthers.
“You know, as a sophomore, I knew coming into the season that I was gonna have to step up and be that guy for my team. With us losing a couple of seniors during the season, it just made me have to lock in even faster and grow up faster, really, than most people. That's really what I came into the season focusing on,” said Caldwell.
Caldwell has a great opening campaign to the 2025 season. He finished with nine tackles (second on the team) and a rushing touchdown on offense. He’s gotten bigger, faster, and stronger and is playing at an elite level. The Vols are in a good position to land Caldwell in the next cycle. It will be important that they maintain the relationship and continue to get him on campus, especially with official visits takes place next summer. Caldwell is one of the best players in the country, a top 75 overall recruit, and a can’t miss prospect in the 2027 class.
