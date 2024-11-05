Two 2027 In-State Recruiting Targets The Vols Won't Want To Miss On
It’s always good when a team can recruit not only in the class that’s up to bat but the class that’s on deck or in the hole. With the 2025 class starting to wrap up with early signing day being a little over a month away, the Vols have started to make the 2026 and 2027 classes a priority.
With 2027 being two recruiting classes away there aren’t many names circled as definite takes however there are two names to watch out for.
The first player is Kesean Bowman. Bowman is a wide receiver prospect from Nashville, Tennessee. The talented wideout has already made headlines for his performances this season with current Vols commit George MacIntyre at Brentwood Academy High School. Bowman has been the number one target at the position for the Vols and has family ties to D1 football. Three of his uncles have played D1 football in the past.
Bowman caught up with Tennessee on SI in the past following a visit and had nothing but good things to say. The Vols have jumped out as an early contender and leader for the prospect as he has visited the Vols three times this season already with hopes for a fourth visit.
The second name to watch is David Gabriel-Georges. Gabriel-Georges is a running back prospect from Baylor High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This is the same high school that current Vols commit Joakim Dodson attends. Gabriel-Georges has been the dynamic duo pair with Ole Miss commit Shekai Mills-Knight for the Baylor Red Raiders and has played on par with the SEC commit. Gabriel-Georges has been on many team's boards being the fastest-rising prospect this season inside the state of Tennessee.
Tennessee on SI caught up with Gabriel-Georges who was in awe after his visit to Knoxville as the Vols were against the Florida Gators. He has jumped out as the top target at RB early on it seems for the Vols.
Tennessee typically does a great job recruiting inside the state and the class of 2027 has two top targets that the Vols will not want to miss on.
