Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Football Commit Radarious Jackson Interview
Tennessee did a great job in the 2025 class landing many talented recruits in and out of the state. One of the players they landed was a fast riser during the off-season and that player is Radarious “RaRa” Jackson.
Jackson is a 2025 wide receiver prospect from Sheffield High School. He is based out in Memphis, Tennessee and is one of three current WR commits. He is joined by Joakim Dodson from Baylor High School and Travis Smith Jr from Westlake High School.
Jackson is a semi finalist for MR Football in the state of Tennessee thanks to his outstanding season at Sheffield. Jackson plays both ways in high school and has put up video game numbers on both sides of the ball. He will only play WR at the University of Tennessee for the Vols.
Jackson caught up with Tennessee on SI’s Caleb Sisk on Talkin’ Tennessee with Caleb Sisk following his announcement of being a semi finalist for the award. He also detailed his decision to commit to the Vols and more.
You can find the video on YouTube below.
