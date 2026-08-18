Where are Tennessee's Top Five Highest-Rated Recruits from Five Years Ago Today?

With the NCAA allowing a fifth year of eligibility to players, that means that players from the class of 2022 can get one more season of college ball. So, Vols on SI takes a look back at the top five players from Tennessee’s 2022 class and where they are today.

Rankings are via Rivals

5. Joshua Josephs

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) moves out of the pocket as Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) approaches during an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The fifth highest-ranked player in the Volunteers' 2022 recruiting class was four-star edge Joshua Josephs. He got on the field early, playing in 12 games as a true freshman, recording 12 total tackles and a sack. He continued to improve over the next few years, achieving a career-high 39 total tackles his junior season. Last year, he totaled 33 tackles, a career-high four sacks, and six tackles for loss. Over the course of his career, the Kennesaw, Georgia product recorded 104 total tackles, with 22 of those coming for a loss, and 9.5 sacks.

He was recently selected in the 5th round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he is now preparing for his rookie season with the Washington Commanders.

4. Tayven Jackson

Sep 17, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Tayven Jackson (3) during the second half against the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Moving on to the fourth-highest-ranked player in the 2022 class, four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson looked to potentially be the future at the position for the Vols. Unfortunately, he never really played in Knoxville, as he only played in three games for the Volunteers (all in blowout contests) and transferred after his true freshman season.

From there, he would go back home to Indiana, where he would make five starts for the Hoosiers in 2023, but in 2024 he would only make one start as transfer Kurtis Rourke would take over the starting job, and Rourke led the school to the College Football Playoffs.

He would enter the transfer portal for a second time after the season, and he would eventually commit to the UCF Knights. In one season in Orlando, Jackson was the starter for 10 games and threw for 10 touchdowns.

With one season of eligibility left, Jackson would once again hit the transfer portal, where he would end up going to North Texas, and he is now competing to be the starter in Denton this season.

3. Addison Nichols

Tennessee offensive lineman Addison Nichols (72) during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Kns Ut Spring Fball 10 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The third-highest-ranked player in Tennessee’s 2022 recruiting class was four-star offensive lineman Addison Nichols. Nichols was ranked as a top-15 interior offensive lineman in the country, and after he redshirted his true freshman season, the Greater Atlanta Christian product played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman. However, he would enter the transfer portal after just two seasons with Tennessee.

After his Tennessee career, he would move on to Arkansas, and he started all 12 games in 2024 for the Razorbacks.

He would again enter the transfer portal following the season, and this time he would end up at SMU. Last season, he started in all 13 games as he helped SMU to a 9-4 record. He returns to SMU with one last season of eligibility this fall and could be selected in the 2027 NFL Draft if he has a good season.

2. Tyre West

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Tyre West (42) attempts to block a pass from Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-highest-ranked player (and third player mentioned from Georgia) in the Vols' 2022 class was defensive lineman Tyre West. Ranked as a four-star prospect, he played all four seasons of his collegiate career with Tennessee. As a true freshman, he saw action in 11 games, and in those games he made nine tackles and got two sacks. He continued as a rotation player on defense the following season, but finally got in as a starter in three contests as a junior. While he never really broke out, West’s best season was his last as he recorded 23 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. Despite never holding down a starting job, he was definitely a good rotation piece on the defensive line. He totaled 65 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks over his four seasons at Tennessee.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and is now fighting to make the roster for this upcoming season.

1. James Pearce

Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP Miners quarterback JP Pickles (19) at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The highest-ranked recruit that Tennessee signed in its 2022 class was by far the best, and it was four-star edge rusher James Pearce. Pearce got on the field immediately and played in all 13 games as a true freshman, but really broke out as a sophomore, when he was named a First-Team All-SEC member after recording 10 sacks in 13 appearances. He dominated his junior season as he was credited with 55 pressures (second-most in the SEC), 13.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. After the season, he was named a First-Team All-SEC member by coaches and received other accolades such as being a Lombardi Award semifinalist, Bednarik Award semifinalist, and Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist.

He was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. As a rookie last season, he broke the franchise record for sacks by a rookie with 10.5 and was a finalist for the Rookie of the Year Award. After having some legal troubles off the field, he was recently suspended for the first eight games of the season this fall.