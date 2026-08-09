Three Tennessee Linebackers Who Will Need to Step Up Following Jaedon Harmon's Injury

Tennessee suffered a loss before the season had even started, as sophomore edge Jaedon Harmon will miss the 2026 season after sustaining an ACL injury, according to VolQuest. Now, the Volunteers will have to move on with the season in just a few weeks. Here are three players who will need to step up in the absence of Harmon.

Brayden Rouse

Tennessee linebacker Brayden Rouse (52) and Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (55) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The freshman has earned high praise from coaches early in his time in Knoxville, and with the injury to Harmon, his number might be called sooner than expected. Rouse was a four-star prospect according to Rivals in last season’s recruiting cycle. He is listed at 6-foot-3, and his size helps him be a force on the football field. He totaled 120 tackles as a senior last season at Kell High School in Georgia. Despite being so young, he could be a good rotation piece for the Volunteers this season.

Jadon Perlotte

Tennessee linebacker Jadon Perlotte (27) is encouraged to run the ball by Tennessee defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) after Perlotte picked up a fumbled ball during the NCAA college football game againstArkansas on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perlotte was expected to be in the rotation with Harmon at the outside linebacker position, and now without Harmon, he will likely have an increased role in the defense. Coming off of his freshman season, Perlotte played in all 13 games last season and totaled 19 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one quarterback hurry. Linebackers coach William Inge has spoken very highly of the sophomore, calling him a "scorpion". Perlotte has been widely regarded as someone who could have a breakout fall. He will be one to watch the first few weeks of the season with both Arion Carter and Harmon out.

TJ White

Tennessee linebacker TJ White (51) and Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (55) during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Rouse, TJ White has high expectations going into his freshman season in Knoxville. The 2026 Gatorade Player of the Year in Mississippi had 12 sacks during his senior season at Jackson Academy. Since arriving in Rocky Top, reports have come out that he has been impressing in practice. White could be a very interesting player this fall, and could see time at both the middle linebacker and outside linebacker positions. Along with Harmon’s injury, White could also see early playing time because of the suspension of Arion Carter to start the season. White was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, ranked as high as the 3rd-best linebacker in the country by 247 Sports.

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