Zion Grady Returns To Tennessee
2025 four-star edge rusher Zion Grady (Enterprise, Ala.) visited the Tennessee Volunteers over the weekend.
Enterprise High School edge rusher Zion Grady is one of the top pass rushers in America. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he ranks as the No. 65 prospect in the 2025 class and has many major programs calling after him. The Tennessee Volunteers are fighting to get into the picture and got him on campus over the weekend.
Grady has five official visits scheduled for the summer. Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, and Tennessee will see the talented defender; Grady will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on the weekend of June 14. He'll be joined by Providence Day School offensive tackle David Sanders Jr., Mandarin High School wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, Thompson High School edge rusher Jared Smith, and several more national names.
On3's Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in favor of the Miami Hurricanes, but the summer slate of official visits will be important. The Vols getting Grady to campus this weekend was a win, as the longer a prospect spends around Tennessee's coaching staff, the better the returns usually are.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
