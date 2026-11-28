Tennessee Soccer was coming off a first-round victory in the NCAA Tournament in which they defeated Liberty 3-2. Their reward was a date with Ohio State. The Buckeyes entered the contest as the clear favorites and boasted a record of 16-2-1. This contest was going to be a tough one for the Lady Vols, but they were ready for the challenge.

Ohio State Jumped Out to an Early Lead

Early into the game, it was clear that Ohio State was setting the tone. This was evidently clear when, just 2 minutes into the game the Buckeyes were able to get their first goal of the night. The Vols did bounce back after the goal and produced some dangerous moments of their own, but ultimately were unable to score.

Ohio State then retook control of the game and consistently put pressure on the Vols' defense. This pressure paid off as they drew a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty. The penalty was converted, giving the Buckeyes a 2-0 lead that lasted into halftime.

The Second Half Comeback

The Lady Vols came out in the second half playing much more aggressively and physically. Both teams started to get chances, but early in the half, nothing was being converted into goals. Then Ohio State really took control of the game flow, and it seemed like all hope was lost for Tennessee.

That was until the last 15 minutes of the game. Everything changed as the Lady Vols became desperate to save their season. This is when things got wild. With a sensational strike from Emerson Moore, the Lady Vols found their first goal of the night, and now the pressure was on.

Just 4 minutes later, magic would strike again, but this time from Kylee Simmons, putting the game all square in the 82nd minute. All momentum was on Tennessee’s side as they continued to put pressure on the Buckeyes ' defense. Ultimately, there were no more goals scored in regulation, and the game was headed to overtime.

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Overtime Madness

Both overtime periods could only be described as chaotic. In each period, both teams had numerous chances but were unable to get a goal for themselves. This led to the most intense thing in all of sports: penalty kicks.

Unfortunately for Tennessee, Ohio State was more composed in the penalty kicks. The Buckeyes took the win in the end with more made penalty kicks, which abruptly ended the Lady Vols season in Columbus.

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