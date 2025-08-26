Tennessee EDGE Target Hezekiah Harris Will Announce His Final Decision On Commitment In September.
Auburn EDGE commit Hezekiah Harris announced on Tuesday that he would make a final decision on his recruitment on September 1st, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Harris will decide between Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee. The four-star prospect has been committed to the Tigers since July 27th. He is rated as a top 100 recruit and a top 15 EDGE in the country.
On the gridiron, Harris is known for his versatility, athleticism, and ability to wreck games. He has an impressive, quick first step and powerful hands that allow him to get past opposing offensive linemen. At Jemison, he plays both sides of the ball and is a true utility player for the team, capable of doing anything they ask of him.
Harris has been a frequent visitor on campus for the Vols throughout the spring and summer. He took two unofficial visits. One was in April and the other was in May. Harris took an official visit on June 24th. That is three different visits to Knoxville this spring/summer alone, but will it be enough?
Defensive line coach Rodney Gardner is no stranger to recruiting top talent and developing it to get to the next level. He is looking to put a stamp on this class by potentially landing Harris. In the 2026 class, the Vols have two edge rushers in Zach Groves and CJ Edwards committed to Tennessee, but they aren’t done yet. They have continued to stay in contact with Harris and made him a priority in his recruitment.
Tennessee currently has one of the best classes in 2026 with a top 11 rating from 247Sports. Landing and potentially flipping Harris would give the Vols a top 10 class for 2026. Tennessee had a big flip last week of Kamari Blair, who flipped from South Carolina to Tennessee. They will look to do the same and land a blue-chip prospect on the defensive line to go along with the two they have already committed. Tennessee will have to beat out to rivals in the SEC to land his services, but they are more than capable of doing so.
