Tennessee vs NC State - Everything You Need To Know
The No. 14 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are in Charlotte, North Carolina to face off against the NC State Wolfpack in the Dukes Mayo Classic. Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's prime time matchup.
Tennessee Volunteers Injury Report:
- Jourdan Thomas, DB (OUT): Suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp
- Emmanuel Okoye, DL (OUT): It was announced earlier this week that Okoye would have to miss the remainder of the 2024 season due to injury
- Rickey Gibson (Probable): Gibson missed last weekend's game due to a slight hamstring injury but it sounds like he is going to be good to go for Saturday.
Tennessee vs NC State Updated Betting Odds:
According to DraftKings, the Volunteers are a 9.0-point favorite going into this matchup. The line opened at 5.5 in favor of Tennessee, it started at 7.5 this week and now it has climbed up to a 9-point spread ahead of Saturday. NC State struggled a bit with Western Carolina in week one, so that might have to do with the movement on the line. The over/under is set at 59.5.
How to Watch Tennessee vs NC State:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th, 2024.
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Live stream on FuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
