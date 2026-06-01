Final Predictions: Lady Vols vs. Texas in the Women's College World Series Semi-Finals

The Tennessee Lady Vols are back in action on Monday after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in an extra-innings game on Saturday. They will be going up against the Texas Longhorns yet again, and they are just one win away from punching their ticket to the Women's College World Series Championship. If they were to lose in the first game, they would have another chance to advance, as they have the winner's advantage against the Longhorns.

Our staff got together to share their predictions for the big game.

Dale Dowden - Lady Vols Win 4-2

May 28, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Karlyn Pickens (23) and infielder Ella Dodge (25) hug after their team defeated the Texas Longhorns 6-3 during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

"The Lady Vols have won both of their first two games, including one against the Longhorns. Entering that game, the Lady Vols were expected to start Karlyn Pickens, but she would later pitch against Texas Tech. Even though she didn't start, she entered the game and was too much to handle for the Longhorns' offense. The pitchers will come up clutch in this one, allowing only two runs, while the Lady Vols continue their solid hitting performance in Oklahoma City," Dowden said.

Wesley Powell - Lady Vols Win 3-2

Tennessee Lady Volunteers pitcher Sage Mardjetko (6) celebrates after an inning during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 28, 2026. Tennessee won 6-3. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Behind a dominant pitching effort through the first few games of the Women’s College World Series, Tennessee takes on Texas in a must-win game for the Longhorns. In the first game between the two, Pickens and Mardjetko put together a solid combined pitching effort, only allowing five hits. If the pitching can show up again today, Tennessee should have this one in the bag," Powell said.

Lady Vols Win 5-4

May 28, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers outfielder Sophia Knight (2) bunts and reaches first safely in the seventh inning against the Texas Longhorns during the NCAA Women’s College World Series at Devon Park. Tennessee won 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

"One thing that the Lady Vols have been throughout this tournament is clutch, and I believe that will continue throughout the course of this game. Both of these teams had big moments against each other in their first matchup, and I believe that will be the case again, as both teams will likely see pitches better than before. I believe the Lady Vols will win this game, but it will come off the back of a couple of solid bats. I anticipate the best batter for the Lady Vols being Sophia Knight, and her excellent base running will be game-changing. Another name to watch for in this game will be Gabby Leach, who is due for a big moment on the offensive end. The Lady Vols will punch their ticket to the Women's College World Series Championship in just one game, not needing the second," Sisk said.

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