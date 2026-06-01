Final Predictions: Lady Vols vs. Texas in the Women's College World Series Semi-Finals
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The Tennessee Lady Vols are back in action on Monday after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in an extra-innings game on Saturday. They will be going up against the Texas Longhorns yet again, and they are just one win away from punching their ticket to the Women's College World Series Championship. If they were to lose in the first game, they would have another chance to advance, as they have the winner's advantage against the Longhorns.
Our staff got together to share their predictions for the big game.
Dale Dowden - Lady Vols Win 4-2
"The Lady Vols have won both of their first two games, including one against the Longhorns. Entering that game, the Lady Vols were expected to start Karlyn Pickens, but she would later pitch against Texas Tech. Even though she didn't start, she entered the game and was too much to handle for the Longhorns' offense. The pitchers will come up clutch in this one, allowing only two runs, while the Lady Vols continue their solid hitting performance in Oklahoma City," Dowden said.
Wesley Powell - Lady Vols Win 3-2
"Behind a dominant pitching effort through the first few games of the Women’s College World Series, Tennessee takes on Texas in a must-win game for the Longhorns. In the first game between the two, Pickens and Mardjetko put together a solid combined pitching effort, only allowing five hits. If the pitching can show up again today, Tennessee should have this one in the bag," Powell said.
Lady Vols Win 5-4
"One thing that the Lady Vols have been throughout this tournament is clutch, and I believe that will continue throughout the course of this game. Both of these teams had big moments against each other in their first matchup, and I believe that will be the case again, as both teams will likely see pitches better than before. I believe the Lady Vols will win this game, but it will come off the back of a couple of solid bats. I anticipate the best batter for the Lady Vols being Sophia Knight, and her excellent base running will be game-changing. Another name to watch for in this game will be Gabby Leach, who is due for a big moment on the offensive end. The Lady Vols will punch their ticket to the Women's College World Series Championship in just one game, not needing the second," Sisk said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_