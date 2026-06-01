How to Watch: Tennessee Softball vs. Texas in the Women's College World Series Semi-Finals

Tennessee softball is back in action on Monday, as they are set for their third game and their second game against an SEC foe in the tournament. The Lady Vols will have a rematch against the Texas Longhorns, who defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the loser bracket game to advance to a chance to make the finals.

Luckily for the Lady Vols, they are one of two teams who has yet to take a loss, as they are joined by the Alabama Crimson Tide, who will have their hands full with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Tennessee will have to be defeated twice by the Longhorns in order to be eliminated, while the Lady Vols will only have to win once to punch their ticket to the Softball finals.

The Lady Vols will have the chance to continue their dominance on the mound, as they have given up a total of four runs across their first two games, which totaled 16 innings rather than a regular 14 innings, after going to extras with the Red Raiders on Saturday.

As for the Longhorns, this is a chance to right their wrongs, which is something they started to do late in the first round game against the Lady Vols, but that was because the Lady Vols made a move to the bullpen for their ace Karlyn Pickens. The Lady Vols have yet to announce who will get on the mound for the first of what could be two games, but with how things went last time, it would be no shock if Sage Mardjetko gets the start. It is also worth noting that the Lady Vols have yet to pitch Erin Nuwer in this tournament, so it would come as no shock if she sees the field on Monday, especially if the event ends up being two games.

Here is how fans can tune into the game on Monday.

How to Watch - Texas vs. Tennessee

Tennessee's Erin Nuwer (33) warms up before the start of the inning during the NCAA college softball regional against Northern Kentucky on May 15, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• Game: The first of two possible games

• Date: Monday, June 1, 2026

• Event: Women's College World Series

• Time: First pitch is minutes after Noon EST

• TV: ESPN

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Situation: Tennessee needs one win while Texas must win twice

• Live Coverage: For live updates make sure to tune in with Vols on SI. (Article releases at 11:00 AM EST)

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