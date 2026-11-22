Tennessee volleyball will continue its quest for a Southeastern Conference tournament championship with a match against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday. The Lady Vols faced the Longhorns earlier in the season at Food City Center on Sept. 25. The Longhorns went down 2-0 before completing the reverse sweep.

Tennessee defeated Oklahoma 3-1 on Saturday to advance to this round and did it with great defense. The Lady Vols posted 16.5 blocks in the victory, their most since a 16-block effort against Texas A&M back on Nov. 10, 2024. The defensive effort allowed the Lady Vols to hold the Sooners to a .190 hitting percentage while forcing 23 attack errors.

Anni Tang led with a career-high 11 blocks, the most by a Lady Vol since Keondreya Granberry had 11 against Western Kentucky on Sept. 10, 2024. Jalyn Stout was next with seven blocks, followed by Maggie Dostic and Chelsea Sutton with five each. Stout also recorded a team-best 13 kills in the contest on .440 hitting, while Dostic added 12 and Kennedi Rogers recorded 10. Caroline Kerr set it all up with 43 assists, the 50th time in her career that the fifth-year setter has reached 40-plus assists.

How to watch

Who: No. 11 Tennessee (21-5) vs. No. 15 Texas (15-8)

When: 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday

Where: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, Georgia

TV: SEC Network

Stream: WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app

Broadcast team: Sam Gore (play-by-play), Emily Ehman (analyst) and Leah Edmond (reporter)

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 25, 2026 - Outside hitter Kennedi Rogers #0 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Drew Garrison/Tennessee Athletics

A look at Texas

Texas has won seven of its last nine matches, all in straight sets. The Longhorns went 6-2 to close the regular season, a stretch that included four straight home sweeps of Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss and LSU.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Senior outside hitter Torrey Stafford leads the team with 369 kills (4.45 per set) and has reached double figures in each of her last 19 matches. She earned SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors on Nov. 16 after averaging 4.67 kills per set and hitting .344 against Ole Miss and LSU. Senior middle blocker Nya Bunton, a second-team All-SEC pick, leads Texas with a .426 hitting percentage and 77 blocks.

Freshman outside hitter Henley Anderson, the SEC Freshman of the Year, has 201 kills, 121 digs and 58 blocks, and sophomore Cari Spears is second on the team with 239 kills. Junior setter Rella Binney leads Texas with 714 assists (8.60 per set), and senior libero Ramsey Gary leads with 333 digs (4.01 per set).

With a win today, Tennessee would advance to the SEC semifinals, keep its hopes of a conference title alive and strengthen its resume for NCAA tournament seeding.

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