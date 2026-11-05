Game Day Predictions: Lady Vols Basketball vs. Coppin State

The Lady Vols are 1-0 to begin the season, and just two days removed from opening night the Lady Vols are set for their second game of the season, and what is their first road game. This game is set to be against the Coppin State Eagles, a team that the Lady Vols are projected to defeat.

Ahead of the contest, the Vols on SI staff predicted who they believe will win the game, along with what the score will be. Here is what each member said.

Caleb Sisk: Lady Vols 102, Coppin State 54

Tennessee forward Fatmata Janneh (44) and Tennessee forward Riley Makalusky (21) laugh after Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell moves Janneh on the bench during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"With the game being later tonight, there has been one thought in my mind when it comes to this specific game. Defense. I believe that this is going to be a masterclass on the defensive side of the court, thanks to an aggressive defensive scheme run by Coach Kim Caldwell. This team showed that they can light up the stat sheet on the offensive side of the ball, but the defense is what I am looking for tonight, and I think they pass the Coppin State test with flying colors. The star that will come out of this game is Fatmata Janneh, who finishes the game with 3+ blocks, while Kennedy Fauntleroy finishes with 3+ steals on the night. On the offensive side of the court, K.K. Smikle finishes at the top of the leaderboard in points, although a great offensive performance from Naomi White is on the horizon. Give me the Lady Vols by a landslide," Sisk said.

Charles Mays: Lady Vols 112, Coppin State 68

Tennessee's Gabby Minus (4) talks to Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee scores in triple digits again, with spread-out contributions. Look for freshman Gabby Minus to play a big part in tonight’s win," Mays said.

Eli Elrod: Lady Vols 93, Coppin State 58

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 27, 2026 - Guard Kaylene Smikle #0 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the exhibition game between the Florida A&M Rattlers and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

"The Tennessee Lady Vols should have little trouble securing their second win of the season tonight against the Coppin State Eagles. The Lady Vols got off to a hot start to the season, beating Duquesne in dominant fashion, largely due to an impressive 31-point performance from Kaylene Smikle in her Tennessee debut. Tennessee’s depth, offensive versatility, and defensive pressure should be too much for Coppin State to handle and should result in another dominant victory for the Lady Vols," Elrod said.

Dale Dowden: Lady Vols 96, Coppin State 43

Tennessee guard Rylie Theuerkauf (14) dribbles around Florida A&M guard Persais Williams (2) during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"While the offensive side of things has been a big discussion, it is worth remembering that the defense has shown some great moments already. I feel that this team will dominate the game on defense on Thursday night," Dowden said.

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