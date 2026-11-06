Lady Vols Basketball Star Kennedy Fauntleroy Makes History vs. Coppin State

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers played their 2nd game of the season against the Coppin State Eagles. The game was frankly not a close one, but each game still gives valuable moments. Games like this are a great opportunity for players who do not normally get to be on the court to get game experience. They also can be games where certain milestones are reached, and a Lady Vol has accomplished a big one.

Kennedy Fauntleroy Reaches 1,000 Career Points

Tennessee guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) practices during the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball media day at Pratt Pavilion on Oct. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The East Carolina transfer is in her first season in Knoxville, and this will be a game she remembers for a long time. Reaching 1,000 career points is no small feat and deserves to be celebrated. Not many people get to play college athletics, let alone be able to reach such a milestone.

To get to her 1,000th point, she has averaged just over 11 points per game for her career. She has proven to be a consistent double-digit scorer throughout her career, which is something any coach would love to rely on.

Fauntleroy’s Career

Tennessee guard Kennedy Fauntleroy (35) knocks the ball away from Florida A&M guard Niah Rhodes (4) during a women’s college basketball exhibition game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Florida A&M Rattlers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Oct. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fauntleroy is in her 5th season of college basketball and is on her 5th team as well. She has made previous stops at East Carolina, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Georgetown, respectively. She has appeared in 90 games throughout her long career and started a respectable 72 of them.

Her best season was last year with the ECU Pirates, where she averaged 13.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and an impressive 2.7 steals. Her consistent play earned her Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors, Newcomer of the Year, and First Team All-Conference in the American Conference.

The Lady Vols will hope she continues to be a dependable scorer in Knoxville and that her defensive tenacity translates to a loaded SEC Conference. The Lady Vols are having a good start to the year as a whole, and Fauntleroy will be happiest of all.

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