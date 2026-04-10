Lady Vols Host Rival School's Transfer Guard Amid Roster Rebuild
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The Tennessee Lady Vols are in need of some more good news, as they have been on a roll of good news following a cycle of what seemed to be never-ending bad news. The Lady Vols have landed two transfer portal players and have visits scheduled with multiple other targets. This is something the Lady Vols absolutely need, as all of their returning players that they could have had on the roster either decided that they would be entering the transfer portal, or they had no choice but to return to the program. The base core of the roster was young, and the Lady Vols lost all of their players who could have come back, including all of the five-stars that they brought in, and even one of their recruiting signees for this upcoming class, which just leaves four-star Gabby Minus in the class.
The Lady Vols have three players expected to be on the roster at this point, as they are currently expecting Minus to remain in the class, along with their two transfer portal additions. The players that they have added so far have been Avery Mills from Liberty and Naomi White from NAU. Both players make a great case to be a starter in this next season, as both players have been great for their respective teams, and could be even better in this next season with the Lady Vols.
The Lady Vols are now looking to land Florida Gators transfer Laila Reynolds, who is set to visit the Tennessee Lady Vols on Friday. This is one of the more anticipated visits that the Lady Vols will host, as Reynolds is easily one of the better players in the portal at this moment.
She averaged a total of 12.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, and 1.9 assists per game. She was also excellent on defense averaging nearly two steals every game. She would be an excellent addition for the Lady Vols if she were to commit to Tennessee, but that will be something that fans will hope for until it actually does or doesn't happen. Friday will be a big day, as they will also host Mackenzie Nelson, who is one of the more coveted players in the transfer portal as well.
Here is more information on Laila Reynolds, as she had a ton of accomplishments worth mentioning, according to floridagators.com.
Some Laila Reynolds Accomplishments in 2025-2026 With Florida
- Finished the season ranked third on the team in scoring, fourth in rebounding, and second in assists and steals.
- Ranked 15th in the SEC in steals per game and 22nd in free throw percentage.
- Recorded the second 20+ point game of her career when she poured in a career-high 21 vs. intrastate rival Florida State on Nov. 2. She tied that mark on Jan. 8 against Texas A&M.
- Scored in double figures on 21 occasions.
- Played the full 40 minutes for the first time in her collegiate career at Navy on Nov. 16.
- Went a perfect 10/10 on Nov. 10 vs. Jacksonville.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_