Lady Vols Host Rival School's Transfer Guard Amid Roster Rebuild

The Tennessee Lady Vols are in need of some more good news, as they have been on a roll of good news following a cycle of what seemed to be never-ending bad news. The Lady Vols have landed two transfer portal players and have visits scheduled with multiple other targets. This is something the Lady Vols absolutely need, as all of their returning players that they could have had on the roster either decided that they would be entering the transfer portal, or they had no choice but to return to the program. The base core of the roster was young, and the Lady Vols lost all of their players who could have come back, including all of the five-stars that they brought in, and even one of their recruiting signees for this upcoming class, which just leaves four-star Gabby Minus in the class.

The Lady Vols have three players expected to be on the roster at this point, as they are currently expecting Minus to remain in the class, along with their two transfer portal additions. The players that they have added so far have been Avery Mills from Liberty and Naomi White from NAU. Both players make a great case to be a starter in this next season, as both players have been great for their respective teams, and could be even better in this next season with the Lady Vols.

The Lady Vols are now looking to land Florida Gators transfer Laila Reynolds, who is set to visit the Tennessee Lady Vols on Friday. This is one of the more anticipated visits that the Lady Vols will host, as Reynolds is easily one of the better players in the portal at this moment.

She averaged a total of 12.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, and 1.9 assists per game. She was also excellent on defense averaging nearly two steals every game. She would be an excellent addition for the Lady Vols if she were to commit to Tennessee, but that will be something that fans will hope for until it actually does or doesn't happen. Friday will be a big day, as they will also host Mackenzie Nelson, who is one of the more coveted players in the transfer portal as well.

Here is more information on Laila Reynolds, as she had a ton of accomplishments worth mentioning, according to floridagators.com.

Some Laila Reynolds Accomplishments in 2025-2026 With Florida

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Melissa Guillet (85) defends Florida Gators guard Laila Reynolds (13) Wednesday, March 4, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament first round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images