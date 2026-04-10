Lady Vols Will Host Mackenzie Nelson on Friday

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have been looking to land some of the better transfer portal players across the nation, as they have already landed two prospects on the trail. This is good news considering all of their recent news has been bad, with many players announcing their plans to enter the transfer portal.

In fact, every player on their roster last season entered their name into the transfer portal, unless they were already out of eligibility. This means the Vols have to land as many transfers as they can to build the roster from the ground up. They have landed both Avery Mills and Naomi White, which is an amazing start to the portal, but there is a ton of work that will need to be put in for this team to find themselves competing come next season.

Mackenzie Nelson Confirms Tennessee Visit

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Mackenzie Nelson (3) back on defense against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (33) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Lady Vols are expected to host a talented transfer following the commitment of both Mills and White. The player who announced she will be visiting the Tennessee Lady Vols is Mackenzie Nelson. Nelson is one of the better players on the Lady Vols transfer portal big board, as she is someone who possesses great upside and has a ton of talent.

Nelson is a transfer out of the Virginia Tech program, and she is someone who would see the court very early in her Tennessee career, as she has great court vision. She finished her redshirt-sophomore season with 8 points per game, 5.7 assists per game, and 3.3 rebounds per game. She also plays solid defense, as she averages a total of 1.4 steals per game. She will be someone who fits well in the Tennessee system if she were to actually commit to the Lady Vols. She will be visiting the Tennessee program on Friday as part of one of the more intriguing visits for this program.

She was also excellent in her first season of action with the Hokies. She finished with an average of 6.0 points per game, 3.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game, which was solid, but all of her stats took a massive jump forward in 2025-2026. You can expect her to do even better in this next season, regardless of where she is, as she will be someone who contributes quickly.

Make sure to keep tabs on this one, as the Lady Vols make their push to prove they are the perfect fit for Nelson.