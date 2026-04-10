Lady Vols Land Elite Transfer Portal Target's Commitment

The Tennessee Lady Vols have landed one of their top targets in the transfer portal, after losing many players to the transfer portal following the 2025-2026 season. The Lady Vols lost all of their possible returning players and only held on to one of their prospects, who was committed.

They landed their first transfer portal commitment in Avery Miles the other day, but they landed someone who may be at the top of their board. That player is NAU's very own Naomi White. White was a redshirt-freshman guard last season, and in that season, she finished with one of the more impressive freshman seasons across the nation.

White finished with an average of 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.8 assists per game. This was good enough to earn her the conference freshman of the year in the Big Sky.

White accomplished a ton in her 2025-2026 season, as she was excellent. Here is more information about the newest Tennessee transfer portal addition, according to nauathletics.com.

Naomi White's 2026-2026 Season at NAU Prior to Tennessee Transfer

Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell points during a NCAA basketball game at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Feb. 19, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

" Big Sky Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Conference… Started in all 32 games… Finished the top-scoring freshman in the country with 20.8 points per game and also led the conference in scoring, 3-point FG made (92), 3-point FG made per game (2.88), and 3-point FG percentage (36.5)… Averaged 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game… Recorded the most steals by a freshman in program history (61)… Big Sky Player of the Week on Dec. 23… Fastest in the country amongst freshman to make 50 triples… One of two players in the country to start the season scoring 20+ points in her first six games… Scored a career-high 37 points against Weber State where she also broke a program single-game record for 3-pointers made (nine). Holds the record for most points in a single season (667) and 3-pointers made (92) in NAU history (667) and second in scoring average and 3-pointers made per game."

White is likely to find herself in a starting role with the Tennessee Lady Vols, as there are only three players rostered as of now, and Kim Caldwell has a ton more work to do. There will be some more portal targets that come around, as this will be a long, but eventful offseason for Caldwell and her Tennessee Lady Vols staff ahead of the 2026-2027 season.