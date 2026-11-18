Current Score: Lady Vols 10, Belmont 5

***For those looking to get updates along the way, please refresh the article for updates between periods of play and following big moments.***

First Quarter

10:00: The game begins with a three-point make for Naomi White. Fatmata Janneh drills a three. Belmont hits a two through the foul, and will shoot a free throw. It is good.

Pre Game Information

Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell yells during a women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lady Vols are fresh off a win over the Middle Tennessee State women's basketball program. This was another game in which the team finished with triple digits, which goes to show that the offensive effort is among the very best in the country.

Caldwell was quite pleased with the performance herself.

“I was really proud of our team’s response to our game the other night. I thought they really took it to heart. They fixed their offensive spacing. They finished really well. Our foul shooting was significantly better. Our ball pressure was better. They shared the ball consistently throughout the whole game, even when shots weren’t falling. Overall, I was really, really impressed with what they did on the floor tonight.”

This game is one that they will have more of a challenge, as the team that they will be playing will have the home-court advantage, something that the Blue Raiders didn't have. This game against the Bruins serves as just the second game that the Lady Vols have played on the road, following the game between the Lady Vols and the Coppin State Eagles.

This is still a game that the Lady Vols are projected to win, while the Bruins search for their second win of the season, holding a 1-3 record. Their lone win this season was against the Troy Trojans, which is a team that doesn't compare to Caldwell's Lady Vols. If the Lady Vols were to fall short in this game, then this would be a generationally bad loss for a team that has a ton of promise, and some have even expected them to find themselves in the top 25.

Regardless, this will be another key road test for the Lady Vols basketball team on Tuesday night.

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