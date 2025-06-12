Daughter of former NBA legend 'White Chocolate' transfers from Florida to Texas Tech
Growing up with an NBA star father, nicknamed "White Chocolate," cannot be an easy task. That was the reality for former Florida Gator turned Texas Tech Red Raider softball star Mia Williams. Her father, Jason Williams, was a prolific, flashy, and successful point guard in the NBA during the late 90's and early 2000s. His Sacramento Kings teams were an upstart, exciting young team that challenged the Kobe and Shaq Lakers of the early 2000s. They were never able to overcome the Lakers' dynasty, but their style of play left a lasting mark on the NBA.
Mia adopted her father's love of sports and competing at a young age, choosing softball over basketball. After high school, she followed in her father's footsteps and attended the University of Florida. While in Florida, Mia excelled on the softball team. The 5-foot-10 versatile Williams starred at second base. She played in 64 games and earned numerous accolades, including being named a 2025 second-team All-American.
Mia departs Florida with a .271 batting average, with 25 home runs and 44 runs batted in. She is joining a Texas Tech softball program that was within inches of winning the College Softball World Series this year. Her addition, along with the transfer addition of a few other elite players, has Tech poised to dominate women's softball next season.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives commitment from massive offensive lineman
Looking to make history at Texas Tech, GM James Blanchard turned down Notre Dame
Texas Tech football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class
Texas Tech working to flip elite wide receiver committed to rival Baylor