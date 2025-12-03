Wish No. 23 for Texas Tech Fans for the Red Raider Holiday Wish List

The Texas Tech 25 wishes list is still going on today and will go on for the next three weeks. What do Red Raider fans want most for their next holiday wish?

As we wind down, we wish to present desire No. 23 on our list of things Texas Tech fans want.

Wish No. 23: Jacob Rodriguez to be invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony as one of the four finalists.

The Heisman Trophy has almost always gone to quarterbacks and other offensive skill players, but Jacob Rodriguez's amazing season at Texas Tech this season makes a strong case for him to be one of the four finalists called to the award ceremony in New York.

There will be four people at the Heisman event. They are the four people who get the most votes overall. Rodriguez is in the running because he is a top-ranked player who can defend, make big plays, and even score touchdowns.

In this season, Rodriguez is considered the best linebacker in college football. He had had 98 stops, 7 forced fumbles (the most in the FBS), and 4 interceptions.

Jacob Rodriguez Deserves to be a Legitimate Heisman Candidate⭐️ pic.twitter.com/mVyJmc8DPp — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 20, 2025

He really is amazing on defense this season, especially when it comes to forcing turnovers; his 7 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions are game-changing numbers that can make the difference in close games.

Jacob Rodriguez @HeismanTrophy Resume Update 🏆💪🔥👀



💪97 Total Tackles (54 solo)

🥊7 Forced Fumbles

🚫6 Pass Deflections

🔥2 Fumble Recoveries

🏈4 Interceptions

🏃‍♂️1 Rushing TD

💣1 Defensive TD



GET. HIM. TO. NEW. YORK. pic.twitter.com/vPoFHbXQES — Scarlet and Black Insider (@SBInsiderHQ) November 15, 2025

Few defensive players ever score as many points as he did this season because he can change the game and score points on defense, like with a 69-yard touchdown after recovering a fumble.

He scored two touchdowns on the ground from the Wildcat formation, which is a unique "offensive metric" that voters can use to contrast him with other offensive candidates for the Heisman.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez with his FIRST CAREER OFFENSIVE TD for @TexasTechFB ‼️



And he hit the Heisman as his celebration 👀 pic.twitter.com/zzOWSXR1Qr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 15, 2025

Rodriguez serves as the strategic leader and motivator of one of the nation's top defenses (some rankings have the defense as the fourth-best). His presence is very important for the success of his team.

Texas Tech is a national competitor with an 11-1 record (8-1 in the Big 12). They are ranked No. 5 in the CFP. Many people who vote for the Heisman Trophy think that the winner is "indispensable" to a top team.

Robert Griffin III and other Heisman winners and critics have publicly backed up Rodriguez, whom he placed at the top of his Heisman list. This feat makes him famous across the country and brings him into the public conversation.

If Jacob Rodriguez isn’t #1 on your Heisman list, then it’s wrong.



He has the numbers.

He has the story.

He leads the best defense in the country.

He is the best player in the country.



pic.twitter.com/hHdMoEBfUO — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 22, 2025

The Heisman Trophy is given to the "most outstanding player," and his play on both sides of the ball makes a strong case that no one has been altogether more amazing.

Full-time defensive players haven't won in the past, except for Charles Woodson, but the recent wins of two-way players and non-QBs (like Travis Hunter in 2024 and DeVonta Smith in 2020) could change how people vote. Rodriguez is the best person to take advantage of this change because he can be a dual threat.

He has had "monster performances" in big games, like the 14-tackle, 1-interception, and 1-fumble recovery game against BYU, which at the time had never lost a game. In important games, he can play his best, as shown here. Having him as a finalist would be a dream come true for many Red Raider fans, but that's what the holiday wish list is for.

