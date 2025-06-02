Texas Tech pitcher announces he's entering transfer portal
After three seasons with the Red Raiders, pitcher Zach Erdman announced that he's entering the transfer portal. Erdman made the announcement via his Twitter/X account on Monday, along with offering a message to the folks in Lubbock.
"After 3 years with Texas Tech, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal following an extensive and thoughtful process. I am grateful for the people I’ve met along the way, and want to thank the coaching staff for the aid in my development throughout the years."
The decision comes after Texas Tech finished the season at 20-33, the Red Raiders' first losing season since 2013. Texas Tech's 20-33 record also led to the lowest winning percentage for the Red Raiders since 1985, when they finished at 18-33.
Given the recent struggles and a failure to make the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season, changes needed to be made. One of those changes came back on May 24 when it was announced that pitching coach Matt Gardner wouldn't be returning next season. Gardner had been with the program since 2014.
"I'd like to thank Matt and his family for their dedication to our baseball program the past 12 seasons," head coach Tim Tadlock said in a statement. "Ultimately, this season did not meet the standards and expectations we have as a program. Our goal is to compete for Big 12 championships and to put ourselves in position to win a national championship. That goal will remain as we search for a new pitching coach and begin to build our roster for next season."
