Red Raider Review

Texas Tech pitcher announces he's entering transfer portal

Texas Tech is losing a veteran pitcher to the transfer portal.

Chris Breiler

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

After three seasons with the Red Raiders, pitcher Zach Erdman announced that he's entering the transfer portal. Erdman made the announcement via his Twitter/X account on Monday, along with offering a message to the folks in Lubbock.

"After 3 years with Texas Tech, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal following an extensive and thoughtful process. I am grateful for the people I’ve met along the way, and want to thank the coaching staff for the aid in my development throughout the years."

The decision comes after Texas Tech finished the season at 20-33, the Red Raiders' first losing season since 2013. Texas Tech's 20-33 record also led to the lowest winning percentage for the Red Raiders since 1985, when they finished at 18-33.

Given the recent struggles and a failure to make the NCAA tournament for a second consecutive season, changes needed to be made. One of those changes came back on May 24 when it was announced that pitching coach Matt Gardner wouldn't be returning next season. Gardner had been with the program since 2014.

"I'd like to thank Matt and his family for their dedication to our baseball program the past 12 seasons," head coach Tim Tadlock said in a statement. "Ultimately, this season did not meet the standards and expectations we have as a program. Our goal is to compete for Big 12 championships and to put ourselves in position to win a national championship. That goal will remain as we search for a new pitching coach and begin to build our roster for next season."

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech GM who turned down Notre Dame compares Red Raiders to Oregon Ducks

Big 12 Championship within reach as Texas Tech leans into NIL and transfer portal

Texas Tech in the mix for elite Top 25 recruit, nephew of former first-round NBA Draft pick

Texas Tech offers No. 1 player in the nation

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Baseball