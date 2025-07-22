Social media explodes after Texas Tech lands elite WR Chase Campbell
The Texas Tech Red Raiders scored a massive win on the recruiting trail this week, as four-star WR Chase Campbell announced his commitment. Campbell is ranked as a top 60 recruit and the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to Rivals.
Campbell was deciding between his final three programs, which included Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech. But the appeal of being able to play for a big-time program so close to home was ultimately the deciding factor, leading Campbell to Lubbock.
Securing the commitment from Campbell continues a recruiting hot streak for the Red Raiders, as the 2026 class continues to rise in the national rankings. In the month of July alone, Texas Tech has landed a whole host of blue-chip recruits, including Donovan Webb, Ace Rowden, Felix Ojo, and now Campbell. The addition of Campbell has pushed Texas Tech's 2026 recruiting class to No. 25 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big 12 conference.
Here are some of the top reactions on social media following Campbell's commitment to Texas Tech:
