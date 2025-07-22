Red Raider Review

Texas Tech shoots up team recruiting rankings after latest elite commitment

Jerred Johnson

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire . Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire . Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech has been making national news for the past couple of months. They have solidified their program as a destination of choice with a $ 240 million-plus renovation of facilities and made big-time news with the landing of elite offensive lineman Felix Ojo. The Red Raiders have demonstrated their willingness to flex their financial muscle to secure elite talent and compete for the Big 12 and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Today, they made more news as they secured a commitment from the 57th-ranked player in the 2026 class. Chase Campbell made it official, choosing Texas Tech over Big 12 rivals Baylor and Kansas State. Campbell is the eighth-ranked wide receiver in the 2026 class and is going to be a massive weapon when he gets to Lubbock. With the recent addition of Campbell and a slew of other blue-chip stars committing over the past month, Texas Tech has skyrocketed up the team recruiting rankings. Campbell alone moved them up nine total spots, and they now sit at the 25th overall spot.

With more targets still on hte board for the 2026 cycle, head coach Joey McGuire hopes to push this class as close to the top 10 as possible. For a school ike Tech, getting into the top 10, or even near, is a huge win. It is something McGuire and his staff can carry over to the 2027 class and beyond. Big news out of Lubbock, and the winning continues for McGuire and his team.

Frenship's Chase Campbell runs with the ball against El Paso Montwood in a Class 6A Division II bi-district football game / Annie Rice/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

