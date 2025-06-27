ESPN: Texas Tech's Chance McMillian agrees to deal with Golden State Warriors
Following the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors signed Texas Tech's Chance McMillian. According to ESPN, McMillian received an Exhibit-10 contract, which is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal that pays out the league minimum of around $1.2 million.
McMillian spent three years at Grand Canyon University before transferring to Texas Tech ahead of the 2023-24 season.
During his first year with the Red Raiders, McMillian averaged 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. He earned the honor of Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice during the season. McMillian also scored a career-high 27 points in a road contest against Oklahoma, including 6-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc and 10-of-13 shooting from the field. In another impressive performance, McMillian hit a career-high eight 3-pointers against Butler, finishing the game with 24 points.
McMillian improved his production during his final season with Texas Tech, averaging 14.2 points per game and leading the Big 12 in three-point efficiency at 43.3 percent. He was a key figure in the Red Raiders' run to the Elite 8, and he earned All-Big 12 second team honors for the season. He finished his collegiate career with 1,467 points and 245 three-pointers in 155 games.
Given his skill set, he should fit in nicely with the Warriors as he looks to carve out a long and successful career in the NBA.
