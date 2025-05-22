Texas Tech announces hiring of new associate head coach
On Wednesday, Texas Tech head coach Krista Gerlich announced the hiring of Adrian Walters as the new associate head coach for the women's basketball team.
Walters spent the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at North Carolina where he helped lead the Tar Heels to five consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
"We are thrilled to welcome Adrian Walters as our new associate head coach at Texas Tech. His coaching experience is exceptional, and he's been instrumental in helping his teams advance deep in the NCAA tourney," Gerlich said. "His dedication to recruiting and player development will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence. Adrian's passion for the game and commitment to our athletes will undoubtedly elevate our program to new heights."
"In Walters' stint at North Carolina, the Tar Heels totaled 109 overall wins and 56 conference victories. He would coach two WBCA All-American Honorable Mentions in Janelle Bailey (2021) and Deja Kelly (2022), one WNBA top-10 draft pick in Stephanie Watts, seven All-ACC selections and 13 Academic All-ACC members."
For more information on Walters and his experience prior to Texas Tech, you can read the full release HERE.
