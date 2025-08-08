Texas Tech Christian Anderson's steal, posterizing dunk draws ire of Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic
Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson has been creating a buzz all summer. Dominating in the FIBA U19 Tournament and making the "All-Tournament Team" alongside a bevy of talented peers. Anderson has shown a renewed and more accurate three-point shot, an increased ability to slash through the lane, and most surprisingly, he has shown that he now can finish with authority around the rim. Laying the ball up is no longer his go-to move. Anderson looks to dunk with authority and can get up quickly, often surprising bigger defenders.
Today, Anderson and his Team Germany mates took on Los Angeles Lakers great Luka Doncic and his Team Slovenia in the 2025 EuroBasket Tournament. One would assume that a young college player like Anderson would be a bit starstruck to play against an NBA superstar. That could not have been further from the truth. Early in the game, Anderson snuck up behind Luka and swiped the ball from the Laker star. He spun and turned on the jets racing down court and heading for the rim. He was met by one of Luka's Slovenian teammates, and the result was the definition of "posterization". The dunk led to Luka getting into an altercation with one of Anderson's teammates who was celebrating the excellent play.
Anderson and his Texas Tech Red Raiders could be one of the premier teams in not just the Big 12, but in the nation during the 2025-2026 season. They bring back experience, loads of talent, and now it looks like they have the floor general in place to lead them to the promised land. They will be an exciting team to watch and will challenge for the Big 12 Title and should be positioned to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
