Red Raider Review

Texas Tech Christian Anderson's steal, posterizing dunk draws ire of Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic

Jerred Johnson

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3)Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3)Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech point guard Christian Anderson has been creating a buzz all summer. Dominating in the FIBA U19 Tournament and making the "All-Tournament Team" alongside a bevy of talented peers. Anderson has shown a renewed and more accurate three-point shot, an increased ability to slash through the lane, and most surprisingly, he has shown that he now can finish with authority around the rim. Laying the ball up is no longer his go-to move. Anderson looks to dunk with authority and can get up quickly, often surprising bigger defenders.

Today, Anderson and his Team Germany mates took on Los Angeles Lakers great Luka Doncic and his Team Slovenia in the 2025 EuroBasket Tournament. One would assume that a young college player like Anderson would be a bit starstruck to play against an NBA superstar. That could not have been further from the truth. Early in the game, Anderson snuck up behind Luka and swiped the ball from the Laker star. He spun and turned on the jets racing down court and heading for the rim. He was met by one of Luka's Slovenian teammates, and the result was the definition of "posterization". The dunk led to Luka getting into an altercation with one of Anderson's teammates who was celebrating the excellent play.

Anderson and his Texas Tech Red Raiders could be one of the premier teams in not just the Big 12, but in the nation during the 2025-2026 season. They bring back experience, loads of talent, and now it looks like they have the floor general in place to lead them to the promised land. They will be an exciting team to watch and will challenge for the Big 12 Title and should be positioned to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

MORE: Georgia Bulldogs still in shock after in-state five-star Guyton chooses Texas Tech

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech defense line tops bluebloods Michigan, Ohio State and LSU in early ranking

Texas Tech snubbed in preseason All-Big 12 offense honors

Baltimore Ravens snag former Texas Tech tight end from Kansas City Chiefs

Texas Tech's defensive line should have Big 12 offenses wary, could be historically great

Texas Tech elite EDGE David Bailey spurned the NFL for a run at something special

Elite Texas Tech recruit sends a message to the Big 12 "I'm coming to dominate the Big 12"

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball