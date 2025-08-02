Baltimore Ravens snag former Texas Tech tight end from Kansas City Chiefs
The Baltimore Ravens have signed former Texas Tech and Texas A&M tight end Baylor Cupp. The Ravens snagged Cupp away from the Kansas City Chiefs, who used Cupp sparingly and relegated him to the practice squad for most of last season. Cupp, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 245 pounds, has the size and skill to play in the NFL. He just found himself behind one of the best tight ends ever to play the game, Travis Kelce, while in Kansas City.
Cupp found his opportunity in Baltimore at a pivotal moment, as the Ravens navigate the challenges presented by the foot injury of their star tight end, Isaiah Likely. Likely's injury, involving a minor fracture, has placed him on the sidelines and will require him to undergo surgery for a successful recovery. As the team prepares to fill the void left by Likely, they have also signed tight end Scotty Washington, who will compete for the snaps that Likely would typically command during games.
With this unexpected opening, Cupp has a chance to prove himself and make an impact in the Ravens’ offense. The team is known for its dynamic passing game, and Cupp's ability to step in could be vital as they look to maintain their momentum amidst injuries. Coach John Harbaugh will be closely monitoring the competition between Cupp and Washington, as both players aim to establish themselves as reliable targets for quarterback Lamar Jackson.
As the Ravens gear up for the upcoming games, the situation highlights the unpredictable nature of the NFL, where injuries can create opportunities for players to shine. Fans will be eager to see how Cupp capitalizes on this chance, potentially solidifying his role in the team's plans while helping to keep the Ravens' playoff aspirations alive as they operate in one of the most competitive and talented divisions in football.
