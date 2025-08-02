Baltimore Ravens snag former Texas Tech tight end from Kansas City Chiefs

One other #Ravens roster note: Baltimore is signing tight end Baylor Cupp, sources tell @CBSSports.



The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Cupp is a former top recruit who played collegiately at Texas A&M and Texas Tech. Spent last year on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.