Red Raider Review

Texas Tech's defensive line should have Big 12 offenses wary, could be historically great

Jerred Johnson

David Bailey (31) and Romello Height walk to the field
David Bailey (31) and Romello Height walk to the field / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Tech defense of 2024-2025 was nothing to write home about. The Red Raiders struggled all season to pressure the quarterback, stop or even slow the run, and was susceptible to big plays. Seeing how that affected his team's ability to compete in the Big 12 and be a relevant threat for any meaningful bowl games, Head Coach Joey McGuire went shopping. He brought in an entirely new defensive front and secured the top overall transfer portal class in the nation. Now that the defensive front is together, early indications are that they are going to be a real problem for opposing quarterbacks.

According to the podcast "Locked On Texas Tech," the front four of David Bailey, Lee Hunter, Romello Height, and Skyler Gill-Howard have been so dominant and disruptive that it is affecting how the linebacker corps covers receivers and running backs. The word is that the front four is limiting the quarterback's time in the pocket so severely that the linebackers have to come up quicker to cover drop-downs. With the pocket collapsing so fast, the linebackers and secondary have to be ready for the ball to come out much quicker. Meaning they can jump routes and play a clamp-down style of defense. This defense is going ot be fun to watch, and could be enough to take the Red Raiders to elevated heights this season.

MORE: Texas Tech elite EDGE David Bailey spurned the NFL for a run at something special

Hunter
Lee Hunter wraps up Quinten Joyner for a tackle during the Texas Tech football team's spring game / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Patrick Mahomes in a dome? The Kansas City Chiefs' terrifyingly good idea

Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots

Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree

Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference

BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football