Texas Tech's defensive line should have Big 12 offenses wary, could be historically great
The Texas Tech defense of 2024-2025 was nothing to write home about. The Red Raiders struggled all season to pressure the quarterback, stop or even slow the run, and was susceptible to big plays. Seeing how that affected his team's ability to compete in the Big 12 and be a relevant threat for any meaningful bowl games, Head Coach Joey McGuire went shopping. He brought in an entirely new defensive front and secured the top overall transfer portal class in the nation. Now that the defensive front is together, early indications are that they are going to be a real problem for opposing quarterbacks.
According to the podcast "Locked On Texas Tech," the front four of David Bailey, Lee Hunter, Romello Height, and Skyler Gill-Howard have been so dominant and disruptive that it is affecting how the linebacker corps covers receivers and running backs. The word is that the front four is limiting the quarterback's time in the pocket so severely that the linebackers have to come up quicker to cover drop-downs. With the pocket collapsing so fast, the linebackers and secondary have to be ready for the ball to come out much quicker. Meaning they can jump routes and play a clamp-down style of defense. This defense is going ot be fun to watch, and could be enough to take the Red Raiders to elevated heights this season.
MORE: Texas Tech elite EDGE David Bailey spurned the NFL for a run at something special
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -