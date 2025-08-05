Red Raider Review

Texas Tech defense line tops bluebloods Michigan, Ohio State and LSU in early ranking

Jerred Johnson

Lee Hunter wraps up Quinten Joyner for a tackle during the Texas Tech football team's spring game
Lee Hunter wraps up Quinten Joyner for a tackle during the Texas Tech football team's spring game / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last year, the Texas Tech defense was far from the strength of their team. The Red Raiders relied on their offense to outscore other teams, which led to a disappointing eight-win season, the 15th consecutive year that Tech failed to reach double-digit wins. Head Coach Joey McGuire suffered through that disappointing season and immediately went to work rectifying the problem. He attacked the transfer portal with vigor and hauled in the top class in the country. In doing so, he revamped his defense to include an entirely new defensive line that is looking to dominate the Big 12 and beyond.

“It’s all perspective and we look at it that we have a great opportunity, I think this conference is really strong, there’s a lot of teams that have some big opportunities this year to really make a statement and we’re planning on being one of them.”

Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire

With a strong offense and a defensive line rated higher than respected teams like Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, and LSU, it’s clear why McGuire has a positive outlook for the future. His team's excellent performance creates a compelling opportunity for success. If his defense performs at a top 10 level throughout the season, the offense will only need to effectively manage the game and capitalize on scoring opportunities when they arise. This approach not only emphasizes strategic play but also maximizes the potential for positive outcomes.

By focusing on limiting turnovers and maintaining solid defensive play, the Red Raiders could contend for the Big 12 Championship, which would be a significant achievement. With this level of performance, there’s also a realistic chance to make a run for the College Football Playoff, which would elevate the program's status on a national level and provide invaluable experience for players and coaches alike.

MORE: Texas Tech snubbed in preseason All-Big 12 offense honors

Stanford transfer David Bailey goes through a drill during Texas Tech's spring football practice, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at the Womble Football Center. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

