Texas Tech snubbed in preseason All-Big 12 offense honors

Jerred Johnson

Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive guard Sterling Porcher (79) blocks for quarterback Behren Morton (2) Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
The strength of Texas Tech's 2025-2026 football team is the defense. There are no questions, qualms, or quarrels with that widely accepted assessment of Head Coach Joey McGuire's team. That defense placed EDGE David Bailey and DT Lee Hunter on the All-Big 12 Defense preseason list. Both players are poised to have breakout seasons and could be among the best in their positions nationally.

The Tech offense, usually an explosive style of offense, has not been receiving the same love as the defensive side of the ball. They do return senior quarterback Behren Morton, have a former five-star wideout in Micah Hudson, and have brought in a former USC running back in Quinten Joyner. Joyner has three years of eligibility left and in limited playing time rushed for 603 yards and four touchdowns as a Trojan. With all that, the Red Raiders scored a goose egg on PFF's All-Big 12 Offense list.

Surely the offense is disappointed in this early assessment, but it may also fuel them to achieve more than is expected of them. Hudson is a speedy receiver with great hands and will be tough for any Big 12 secondary to manage. Joyner has home run speed and considerable big-play ability every time he touches the ball. There are few quarterbacks with as much experience as Morton, and with the defense he has behind him, game management from the QB position could win plenty of games for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech’s Micah Hudson practices for the fall season, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at the Sports Performance Center. / Olivia Raymond/For the Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

