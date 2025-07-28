Elite Texas Tech recruit sends a message to the Big 12 "I'm coming to dominate the Big 12"
Texas Tech shocked the college football world when they stole top-10 offensive tackle Felix Ojo from Texas, Ohio State, and other elite programs. The Red Raiders did not even make Ojo's Final Four leading up to his commitment date. That did not stop head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard from putting together a revenue-sharing package that swayed Ojo.
While the rest of the sporting world was caught entirely off guard by Ojo's commitment, the massive tackle shared with On3 was that the Tech coaching staff had known well in advance that he was coming to Lubbock.
"The only coaches that knew was head coach Joey McGuire and James Blanchard. They knew for 2 months ahead leading up to the July 4th commitment.- Texas Tech recruit Felix Ojo
It was fun seeing it all play out. I’ve always wanted my commitment to be a big shocker when I did it, so it was nice seeing it end up how it did."
Ojo also talked about putting on his recruiting hat and enticing other elite 2026 and 2027 recruits to join him at Texas Tech. Top-ranked players like Ojo can have some influence on other recruits who want to play alongside talented players. Ojo seems to be an outgoing young man and having him pushing for the Red Raiders on the recruiting trail does not hurt one bit.
