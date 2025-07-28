Red Raider Review

Elite Texas Tech recruit sends a message to the Big 12 "I'm coming to dominate the Big 12"

Jerred Johnson

A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet . Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
A general view of a Texas Tech Red Raiders helmet . Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Tech shocked the college football world when they stole top-10 offensive tackle Felix Ojo from Texas, Ohio State, and other elite programs. The Red Raiders did not even make Ojo's Final Four leading up to his commitment date. That did not stop head coach Joey McGuire and general manager James Blanchard from putting together a revenue-sharing package that swayed Ojo.

While the rest of the sporting world was caught entirely off guard by Ojo's commitment, the massive tackle shared with On3 was that the Tech coaching staff had known well in advance that he was coming to Lubbock.

"The only coaches that knew was head coach Joey McGuire and James Blanchard. They knew for 2 months ahead leading up to the July 4th commitment.

It was fun seeing it all play out. I’ve always wanted my commitment to be a big shocker when I did it, so it was nice seeing it end up how it did."

Texas Tech recruit Felix Ojo

Ojo also talked about putting on his recruiting hat and enticing other elite 2026 and 2027 recruits to join him at Texas Tech. Top-ranked players like Ojo can have some influence on other recruits who want to play alongside talented players. Ojo seems to be an outgoing young man and having him pushing for the Red Raiders on the recruiting trail does not hurt one bit.

MORE: Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady joins Travis Hunter as Big 12 Athlete of the Year

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Patrick Mahomes in a dome? The Kansas City Chiefs' terrifyingly good idea

Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots

Deion Sanders discusses Texas Tech's portal success and recent spending spree

Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference

BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses

Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football