Georgia Bulldogs still in shock after in-state five-star Guyton chooses Texas Tech
Georgia Bulldog fans are not used to losing in-state talent. When it does happen, it is usually another blue blood school or SEC foe such as Michigan or Alabama that does the poaching. Texas Tech? The school from Lubbock (which is in West Texas, in case you had no clue)? They have no business even competing for the same talent as Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. That was the thought, anyway, until yesterday.
However, in the ever-evolving landscape of college football recruiting, surprises can emerge from the most unexpected corners. The Bulldogs are renowned for their strong recruiting classes and a history of securing local talent. The fervor and passion of Bulldog fans make it difficult to fathom a school like Texas Tech making significant inroads into Georgia's recruiting territory.
Yet, with new coaching strategies and an emboldened General Manager in James Blanchard, the Red Raiders are beginning to catch the eye of prospects who might have previously overlooked them. Their willingness to flex name, image, and likeness (NIL) and revenue sharing dollars puts them amongst the giants of college football in any recruiting battle. This shift in dynamics presents a challenging scenario for Georgia, one that could alter the balance of power in college football recruiting.
While the resurgence of Texas Tech has signified an apparent change in the power structure of football, to the lamentations of Georgia fans, it is fun to see these powerhouse programs realize that there is a new balance. The days of SEC schools dominating on the recruiting trail are in the past, and Texas Tech has demonstrated a simple-to-follow blueprint outlining a path to beat those former bullies. A new age of college football is here, and the Red Raiders are diving headfirst into it.
