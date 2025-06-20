Texas Tech loads up with another major non-conference matchup, clash with Arkansas
Texas Tech continues to load up its non-conference slate with marquee matchups for the 2025-26 campaign. On Friday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Red Raiders are finalizing an agreement with Arkansas to meet on December 13 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas.
The last time the two teams met was in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, in what was one of the best games of March Madness. The Red Raiders walked away from that contest with an 85-83 win in overtime.
With the addition of the Razorbacks, Texas Tech's non-conference schedule now includes Illinois, Wake Forest, Purdue/Memphis, LSU, Arkansas, and Duke.
Texas Tech is viewed as one of the early favorites to contend for a national championship this season, returning key players like Christian Anderson and JT Toppin. The Red Raiders also added some big pieces out of the portal, including guys like LeJuan Watts, Josiah Moseley, and Luke BamgBoye.
With one of the toughest non-conference schedules in all of college basketball, the Red Raiders will certainly have plenty of opportunities to establish themselves as one of the top championship contenders.
