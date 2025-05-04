2025 Transfer Portal Team Rankings: LSU, Texas Tech battle for college football's top spot
Although recruiting remains an important component of college football, the transfer portal has become a go-to source for programs looking to add experienced talent. And with the current state of NIL, programs with the right resources are able to invest millions in the transfer portal in an effort to build a championship roster. In fact, there are a number of college football rosters heading into the 2025 season that are estimated to have cost nearly $40 million.
In the latest transfer portal team rankings, LSU has surpassed Texas Tech to take the top spot. But the Red Raiders have added more four-star prospects from the portal than any other team in the country, and there's talk in Lubbock about a "championship-or-bust" expectation as a result.
Here's the latest look at the top 10 teams who have signed the best transfer portal class so far.
2025 transfer portal team rankings (via 247Sports)
1. LSU
- Total Commits: 17
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 11
- 3-Stars: 5
2. Texas Tech
- Total Commits: 21
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 13
- 3-Stars: 8
3. Miami
- Total Commits: 17
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 9
- 3-Stars: 7
4. Ole Miss
- Total Commits: 28
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 10
- 3-Stars: 18
5. Oregon
- Total Commits: 11
- 5-Stars: 1
- 4-Stars: 7
- 3-Stars: 2
6. Florida State
- Total Commits: 21
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 8
- 3-Stars: 13
7. Missouri
- Total Commits: 22
- 5-Stars: 1
- 4-Stars: 6
- 3-Stars: 14
8. Auburn
- Total Commits: 19
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 6
- 3-Stars: 12
9. North Carolina
- Total Commits: 34
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 7
- 3-Stars: 22
10. Kentucky
- Total Commits: 22
- 5-Stars: 0
- 4-Stars: 7
- 3-Stars: 15
