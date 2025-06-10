Big 12 Football: These are the 6 highest-graded returning quarterbacks for 2025
The Big 12 is viewed as a wide-open conference ahead of the 2025 season, setting the stage for what should be an incredible season of college football. And while some teams are breaking in new quarterbacks, many teams are returning plenty of experience at the position.
PFF College recently listed the highest-graded quarterbacks in the Big 12 who are returning for the 2025 season, and here's who made the cut:
- Devon Dampier, Utah - 89.9
- Sam Leavitt, Arizona State - 89.1
- Josh Hoover, TCU - 83.3
- Kaidon Salter, Colorado - 82.3
- Avery Johnson, Kansas State - 81.7
- Behren Morton, Texas Tech -79.7
Texas Tech QB Behren Morton is on his way to being back at 100% after having shoulder surgery back in December 2024. Although Morton played through the injury for most of last season, there's no doubt that it had at least some impact on his overall performance. Impressively, Morton still finished his junior campaign with 12 starts and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air. Morton was so efficient during his junior year that he became the first Texas Tech QB in program history to throw for 3,000 yards and finish with eight or fewer interceptions.
Heading into his senior season, Morton is ranked 6th in Texas Tech history for career completions (574), 7th in career touchdown passes (49), 9th in career pass attempts (931), and 10th in career passing yards (6,209).
With Morton expected to be back at 100% health this fall, the Red Raiders, who reloaded the roster with the nation's top transfer portal class, are one of the early favorites to capture the conference championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.
