Red Raider Review

Big 12 Football: These are the 6 highest-graded returning quarterbacks for 2025

The Big 12 conference is expected to be one of the most competitive in all of college football this year, and quarterback play will play a huge role in the outcome.

Chris Breiler

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big 12 is viewed as a wide-open conference ahead of the 2025 season, setting the stage for what should be an incredible season of college football. And while some teams are breaking in new quarterbacks, many teams are returning plenty of experience at the position.

PFF College recently listed the highest-graded quarterbacks in the Big 12 who are returning for the 2025 season, and here's who made the cut:

  1. Devon Dampier, Utah - 89.9
  2. Sam Leavitt, Arizona State - 89.1
  3. Josh Hoover, TCU - 83.3
  4. Kaidon Salter, Colorado - 82.3
  5. Avery Johnson, Kansas State - 81.7
  6. Behren Morton, Texas Tech -79.7

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton is on his way to being back at 100% after having shoulder surgery back in December 2024. Although Morton played through the injury for most of last season, there's no doubt that it had at least some impact on his overall performance. Impressively, Morton still finished his junior campaign with 12 starts and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 3,335 yards and 27 touchdowns through the air. Morton was so efficient during his junior year that he became the first Texas Tech QB in program history to throw for 3,000 yards and finish with eight or fewer interceptions.

Heading into his senior season, Morton is ranked 6th in Texas Tech history for career completions (574), 7th in career touchdown passes (49), 9th in career pass attempts (931), and 10th in career passing yards (6,209).

With Morton expected to be back at 100% health this fall, the Red Raiders, who reloaded the roster with the nation's top transfer portal class, are one of the early favorites to capture the conference championship and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech receives commitment from massive offensive lineman

Looking to make history at Texas Tech, GM James Blanchard turned down Notre Dame

Texas Tech football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class

Texas Tech working to flip elite wide receiver committed to rival Baylor

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football