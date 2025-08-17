Big 12 vote drops "hammer" on Texas Tech's "tortillas tossing" tradition
In one of the more hilarious news stories of the day, the Big 12 has finally cracked down on a lighthearted tradition that Texas Tech and its fans have carried on since the 1990s. The origin of this tradition is heavily debated, and no definitive explanation for its origins can be found. Red Raider fans have thrown tortillas on the field as a tradition for almost 30 years. The action has drawn the ire of opponents, the NCAA, and other Big 12 programs. Now it appears the Big 12 has had enough, and following in the footsteps of the NCAA, they are dropping the "hammer" on the tradition.
A recent vote went 15-1 against the tradition, any tradition, involving throwing items on the playing field. I get the safety aspect of this ruling; it is also hilarious that Tech was the lone "no" vote on the verdict. In the future, continued instances of items being tossed on the field could result in 15-yard penalties. This may seem innocuous and petty but knowing Head Coach Jey McGuire he will not be happy if his team is levied these penalties. 15-yard penalties can affect offensive drives and gift valuable yardage to opposing offenses, resulting in bad spots for the Red Raider defense.
It looks like the Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt is refusing to bow down to the new ruling. I anticipate his attitude changing the first time the penalty puts McGuire's team at a disadvantage.
