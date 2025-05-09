Cincinnati Bengals' Tahj Brooks leads running backs at rookie minicamp
The Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp is underway, and fans are getting their first look at running back Tahj Brooks in action. Selected by the Bengals in the 6th round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Brooks is viewed by many as a guy who could prove to be one of the biggest steals of the draft.
During his five seasons in Lubbock, Brooks established himself as one of the greatest running backs in Texas Tech history. He finished his career as the program's all-time leader with 4,557 rushing yards in 56 games. He also became the only Red Raider running back in program history with multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons in his career.
In fact, Brooks essentially rewrote the record books in Lubbock, achieving five new program records:
1. Became Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher late in the 2024 season, snapping Byron Hanspard’s career record late in the Colorado (11/9) game. He closed his career with 4,557 rushing yards over his 56 career games played.
2. The only Red Raider in program history with multiple 1,500-yard rushing seasons over his career. His 1,538 rushing yards in 2023 ranked fourth all-time in program history, while his 1,505 rushing yards in 2024 was sixth.
3. Set the Texas Tech record with 23 career 100-yard games, including 19 that came during his final two seasons alone. The previous record of 21 was set by Byron Hanspard from 1994-96.
4. Set the Texas Tech single-season record with 11 games of at least 100 rushing yards, breaking the previous mark of 10 that was set by both Byron “Bam” Morris (1993) and Byron Hanspard (1996) during their respective Doak Walker Award campaigns.
5. Broke the Texas Tech career record with 879 career rushing attempts, topping the previous mark of 789 that was set by Ricky Williams from 1997-01.
Given the fact that Cincinnati was able to scoop up Brooks in the 6th round, he may prove to be one of the most 'bang-for-the-buck' picks in the entire 2025 NFL Draft.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
CBS Sports picks one Big 12 team to make 2025 College Football Playoff
Texas Tech listed among six CFB programs expected to have $40 million roster in 2025
Updated Big 12 Recruiting Rankings: Colorado struggles, Kansas leads the pack