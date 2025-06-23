College Football: Athlon predicts Big 12 conference champion in 2025
After loading up with 21 incoming transfers during the offseason, the expectation in Lubbock is to win the Big 12 championship in 2025. Although the talent on paper looks like it can compete with anyone in the conference, some analysts are still on the fence when it comes to the Red Raiders' conference title hopes.
Athlon Sports recently released its predictions for the Big 12 conference, and just like ESPN, it has the Red Raiders coming up short in 2025.
Here's a look at how Athlon is predicting the Big 12 to finish:
- Kansas State (Big 12 champion)
- Arizona State
- Texas Tech
- Iowa State
- Baylor
- BYU
- Utah
- Kansas
- TCU
- Colorado
- Houston
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma
- West Virginia
- Arizona
- UCF
Although a 3rd place finish would be disappointing, Athlon is leaving room in its prediction for Texas Tech to have a breakthrough season.
"Not only was Texas Tech one of the biggest winners of college football’s offseason, coach Joey McGuire’s team will be among the most intriguing teams to watch this fall. The Red Raiders spent big-time NIL dollars this offseason to upgrade a roster that the program hopes will translate to winning a Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. After going 6-3 in league play last season, Texas Tech’s additions and improvements through the portal might be enough to get this team over the hump."
