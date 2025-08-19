Down In The Trenches: Texas Tech Offensive Line Preview
For an offense built on tempo and explosiveness, the Texas Tech Red Raiders know their O-line must be the foundation, if they want to fulfill their high expectations for the season.
Joey McGuire and his staff look to make this offensive line a brick wall that no one can get through. By bringing in some new faces from the portal, the Red Raiders look to improve overall, aiding their quest for their first Big 12 championship.
How does the starting lineup and the depth options look for the Red Raiders entering 2025?
Starters
Howard Sampson - Left Tackle
Eyes are on the junior transfer from the University of North Carolina, who is projected to be the starter for the left tackle position. Sampson started all 12 games before entering the portal before the bowl game. He received an overall grade of 70.3 and a pass-blocking grade of 73.3. Earned an All-ACC Honorable mention last season, Sampson only surrendered five sacks over 423 opportunities. He has good use of his hands and can move up and be effective at the next level.
Will Jados - Left Guard
People want to see this senior transfer from the University of Miami (Ohio), where Jados started all 13 games at left guard and was credited with 728 snaps, which was good enough for fourth on the team. Jados only allowed one sack in his 423 pass-blocking snaps. He could also play tackle for the Red Raiders because of his frame, standing at 6'8" and 310 pounds, and he can block well in both pass and run.
Sheridan Wilson - Center
Everyone is watching the returning starter at the center position. Wilson was the starter last season in all 13 games, which made him one of the seven players to start all 13 games last season. Wilson did not allow a sack in his 581 pass blocking opportunities and only allowed 13 pressures. Wilson was credited with 1,021 offensive stats, which was good enough for second on the team and also was second nationally. He is very good at keeping his feet engaged, is very aggressive with blocking, and can block efficiently at the next level.
Davion Carter - Right Guard
Carter is a returning senior who started in 12 of the 13 games and is considered to be one of the Red Raiders' best linemen. According to Pro Football Focus, his grade of 70.6 was good enough for second on the team and sixth nationally. Carter is entering his last year of eligibility and will want to be better than he was last year, and that will help the Red Raiders raise this offensive line to a higher standard.
Hunter Zambrano - Right Tackle
Zambrano is entering his last year of eligibility and just transferred from Illinois State, where he made two starts before having a season-ending injury. Those two starts came at left tackle, so he is switching sides of the line. Zambrano is fast-moving off the ball, keeps his feet engaged, and has good movement laterally.
Depth Options
Vinny Sciury
Sciury is a redshirt senior who was the starter at left guard last season until he had a season-ending injury against Washington State. Scuiry was credited with 138 snaps and did not allow a snap in the two games. He also received an overall grade of 87.8 as a pass blocker after his game against Abilene Christian. Scuiry plays very well, finishing his blocks and playing until the whistle.
Cash Cleveland
Cleveland is a sophomore transfer from Big 12 counterpart Colorado, where he played in six games as a true freshman, making starts in all four of the final matchups. Cleveland was credited with 315 offensive snaps, 217 in pass-blocking opportunities, and allowed only one sack and three total pressures. He is very quick off the ball, finishes his blocks all the way through, and plays to the whistle.