Red Raider Review

Three reasons why Texas Tech can overtake Arizona State to win the Big 12 title

David Lewis

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

As we prepare to kick off the college football season, many fans are watching Texas Tech closely. I am among those who believe the Red Raiders have a genuine chance to win their first Big 12 championship this year. Since the conference began in 1996, Texas Tech has never reached the title game, but 2025 feels different. Here’s why I believe they can finally claim the crown.

1. Quarterback Behren Morton

Morto
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) throws against the West Virginia Mountaineers Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images


Quarterback Behren Morton is poised to excel this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior from Eastland, Texas, is healthy and thriving in offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich's system. Morton appears comfortable in camp, consistently delivering precise passes and taking care of the football. His leadership on the field provides Texas Tech with a steady hand to manage the offense, which has the potential to outscore any opponent in the Big 12.



2. Elite incoming transfer class

Hunte
Lee Hunter wraps up Quinten Joyner for a tackle during the Texas Tech football team's spring game / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


Texas Tech's transfer portal acquisitions are truly transformative for the team. They have made significant additions to their roster, including players like Reggie Virgil and Brady Boyd, who transferred from Miami (OH) and Minnesota, respectively. Both of these players bring speed and versatility, capable of taking the top of a defense. Additionally, they secured Micah Hudson, a top-rated receiver who is returning to Texas Tech after some time away. Other notable additions include defensive lineman Lee Hunter and linebacker David Bailey, who enhance the defense with their disruptive presence. These additions position the Red Raiders' defense among the best in the Big 12.



3. Head Coach Joey McGuire

McGyir
Head coach Joey McGuire looks on during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images


Head coach Joey McGuire is the catalyst this program needed. His high-energy leadership is reshaping the identity of the football team. McGuire is cultivating a culture of belief and unity, bringing players and fans together. His emphasis on recruiting and player development has the team motivated and eager to prove they belong at the top.



Texas Tech has the quarterback, fresh talent, and a capable coach to make history this fall. While Kansas, West Virginia, and other newer Big 12 members are also striving for their first title game, I believe the Red Raiders have what it takes to break through in 2025 and lift that trophy.

Joey McGuire
Head coach Joey McGuire. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton included on the preseason watch list for the Manning Award

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez named to 2025 Lombardi Award watch list

CBS Sports puts Texas Tech in preseason Top 25—too high or just right?

Texas Tech's David Bailey and Lee Hunter land on PFF's Preseason All-Big 12 Defense

Skyler Gill-Howard's remarkable journey to Texas Tech's defensive line

Texas Tech's newest running back, USC transfer Quinten Joyner, looks elite as camp begins

Published
David Lewis
DAVID LEWIS

Dave Lewis served in the United States Army for 25 years. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and is completing his MBA in Executive Leadership. He’s been married to his wife, Andrea, for 20+ years and is a proud father of Carsen and Madisen.

Home/Football