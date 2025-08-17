BREAKING🚨:



Former A&M WR (for 3 weeks) Micah Hudson has had a perfect fall camp.



“He’s one of the best college WR’s I’ve ever seen, he reminds me of Jamarr Chase when he was at LSU.” Per, Tech staff member.



Expect a breakout year from Micah. #Crawfishnews #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/7meILvUTI2