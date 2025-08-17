Three reasons why Texas Tech can overtake Arizona State to win the Big 12 title
As we prepare to kick off the college football season, many fans are watching Texas Tech closely. I am among those who believe the Red Raiders have a genuine chance to win their first Big 12 championship this year. Since the conference began in 1996, Texas Tech has never reached the title game, but 2025 feels different. Here’s why I believe they can finally claim the crown.
1. Quarterback Behren Morton
Quarterback Behren Morton is poised to excel this season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior from Eastland, Texas, is healthy and thriving in offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich's system. Morton appears comfortable in camp, consistently delivering precise passes and taking care of the football. His leadership on the field provides Texas Tech with a steady hand to manage the offense, which has the potential to outscore any opponent in the Big 12.
2. Elite incoming transfer class
Texas Tech's transfer portal acquisitions are truly transformative for the team. They have made significant additions to their roster, including players like Reggie Virgil and Brady Boyd, who transferred from Miami (OH) and Minnesota, respectively. Both of these players bring speed and versatility, capable of taking the top of a defense. Additionally, they secured Micah Hudson, a top-rated receiver who is returning to Texas Tech after some time away. Other notable additions include defensive lineman Lee Hunter and linebacker David Bailey, who enhance the defense with their disruptive presence. These additions position the Red Raiders' defense among the best in the Big 12.
3. Head Coach Joey McGuire
Head coach Joey McGuire is the catalyst this program needed. His high-energy leadership is reshaping the identity of the football team. McGuire is cultivating a culture of belief and unity, bringing players and fans together. His emphasis on recruiting and player development has the team motivated and eager to prove they belong at the top.
Texas Tech has the quarterback, fresh talent, and a capable coach to make history this fall. While Kansas, West Virginia, and other newer Big 12 members are also striving for their first title game, I believe the Red Raiders have what it takes to break through in 2025 and lift that trophy.