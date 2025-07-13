Red Raider Review

ESPN names Texas Tech as one of college football's most fascinating teams in 2025

Chris Breiler

Despite the fact that Texas Tech has only notched one double-digit win season since the late 1970s, optimism is high heading into 2025. With 21 incoming transfers and key returning contributors, the Red Raiders' aggressive roster overhaul could finally yield major results. ESPN's Bill Connelly recently named Texas Tech one of the most fascinating teams of the 2025 season - an appropriate label for an underachieving program with such high expectations.

RELATED: FOX analyst Joel Klatt snubs Texas Tech in College Football Playoff odds

Texas Tech
Historically, Texas Tech has never struggled to score points, but defensive issues have consistently derailed its success. Last season, the Red Raiders ranked among the nation's worst in total defense, giving up over 460 yards per game. Connelly notes the program has had just one top-50 defense by SP+ standards in the past 15 years, highlighting the team's struggles. To address this, head coach Joey McGuire targeted elite defensive transfers like Lee Hunter, Romello Height, and David Bailey to bolster the front line.

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
On offense, Texas Tech returns veteran quarterback Behren Morton, along with new additions on the offensive line and a strong group of skill players. On paper, the pieces are in place for a breakthrough season. However, Texas Tech fans have seen similar hype fizzle out in previous seasons.

Still, with the Big 12 wide open and national attention building in Lubbock, this season could define the trajectory of McGuire's program. Whether it ends in heartbreak or a historic run, Texas Tech is undeniably one of the most fascinating teams to watch in 2025.

Published
Chris Breiler
