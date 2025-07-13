FOX analyst Joel Klatt snubs Texas Tech in College Football Playoff odds
There's growing excitement around Texas Tech heading into the 2025 college football season, driven by a strong NIL strategy and an impressive haul from the transfer portal. The Red Raiders are aiming for their first Big 12 championship and a potential debut in the College Football Playoff. But the road won't be easy - Texas Tech faces a tough schedule with away games at Utah, Arizona State, Kansas State, and West Virginia. A late-season home matchup against BYU could also serve as a deciding factor in the conference title race.
Despite national buzz, not everyone is buying into the hype. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt recently released his list of the top 10 teams most likely to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2025. While he did pick a Big 12 team, it wasn't Texas Tech - it was Kansas State. Klatt's choice isn't without merit, as the Wildcats are a strong contender with a potential Heisman-caliber QB. Still, the Red Raiders shouldn't be overlooked.
Texas Tech has significantly upgraded its roster. On defense, they added key players up front like David Bailey, Romello Height, and Lee Hunter, looking to transform one of the nation's weakest units. On offense, the Red Raiders secured former USC running back Quinten Joyner and welcomed back five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson from Texas A&M. There are weapons everywhere, and on both sides of the ball.
Klatt may not be sold, but many in Lubbock and beyond believe that Texas Tech is on the verge of a breakthrough season. Whether they can turn that hype into a reality remains to be seen.
