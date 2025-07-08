Texas Tech head coach discusses embracing expectations at Big 12 media days
Texas Tech has made national news recently with the commitment of top-10 talent Felix Ojo. The commitment made a splash, and the story of his revenue-sharing contract made even bigger headlines. The Red Raiders have not shied away from sharing their plans for utilizing NIL and revenue sharing to bolster their lineup and compete with the "big boys" in college football.
Head coach Joey McGuire must be ecstatic about the trajectory of his program and the university's and NIL backers' willingness to invest in his lineup. In today's era of college football, it is a death sentence not to embrace the new changes. With 21 game-ready transfer players, an elite defense, and a veteran quarterback in Lubbock, expectations for next season are at an all-time high. McGuire addressed those expectations at Big 12 media days.
"I know there are a lot of expectations on the team. We look at it as opportunities."- Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire
McGuire and his team are leaning into the expectations and placing similar ones upon themselves. The team has not been shy about discussing its goals of winning the Big 12 and pushing for a College Football Playoff appearance. They certainly have the talent and experience on their roster to accomplish both. The Red Raiders are poised to make a monumental leap in college football, and coach McGuire is leading the charge.
