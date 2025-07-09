Texas Tech head coach wants to face LSU and Big Ten teams in non-conference
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire used his time at the Big 12 media days to call out some bigger programs and conferences. As the saying goes, McGuire "wants the smoke," and he was not afraid to say it. When discussing non-conference foes, he said he would be very interested in a series with LSU and also stated that he would like to add some Big Ten teams to his schedule. This is a smart move by a man who is piloting a program that is gaining momentum. Texas Tech has been in the national news for months now with their success in the transfer portal and the brash confidence of their billion-dollar NIL sponsor, Cody Campbell.
When your program is getting attention, as Texas Tech has been, pouring gas on the flames is never a bad thing. In the world of college football, being well-known and in the spotlight helps in a variety of ways. Recruiting is a clear beneficiary; athletes want to attend schools that are nationally recognized. It will also help McGuire land some of those bigger non-conference opponents he was discussing. McGuire has the Red Raider program headed in an upward trajectory, and his confidence in his program is apparent. Lubbock is shaping up to be the place to be.
