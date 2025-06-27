Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game
The expectations for the Texas Tech 2025 football team are higher than they have been in years. Head coach Joey McGuire rebuilt an impressive 8-5 squad through a 21-player haul from the transfer portal. That portal class includes the third-ranked defensive line in the nation and a top-five overall defense. That defense is competing with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Georgia for the top unit in college football. It turns out that it's not only college football analysts who hold the Red Raiders in high regard. The creators of EA Sports College Football 2026 are also exceptionally high on Tech.
Newly released team ratings within the game place Tech as the 15th-best overall team in gameplay. Tech is rated above Ole Miss, Michigan, Tennessee, and Auburn. If the EA Sports team's opinion translates to the field next year, Red Raider fans are in for a historic season.
It's tough to place the expectations of a season on a video game, but it fits the narrative that highly respected analysts have placed on next year's Tech squad. With a defense that could be one of the best in the nation, a run game that can control the clock, and a sixth-year quarterback, who may be one of the most underrated in the country, Tech seems legit. How that plays out on the field remains to be seen, but the buzz in Lubbock has not been this loud in a long while.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
ESPN: Patrick Mahomes' performance against Baker Mayfield may never be matched
Texas Tech's Quinten Joyner ranked fifth among 2026 NFL Draft running backs
CBS Sports names 3 Big 12 teams as National Championship contenders
Texas Tech's Terrance Carter Jr. ranked No. 2 returning tight end in Big 12 by PFF