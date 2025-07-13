Texas Tech record-setter, now Cincinnati Bengals star, gives back to his roots
Former Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks knows what it's like growing up in a tough community with few resources to help you better yourself. He came up in a challenging situation with little to look forward to beyond playing football. He took that talent and came to Lubbock, leaving as the leading rusher in Red Raiders history. Now, he's giving back to his alma mater, Manor High, by hosting football camps for the local youth.
"Putting a smile on the kids' faces does a lot for me and my family. The Lord blessed me with a lot of talent and a place to be an inspiration. I am blessed to be here and to have the opportunity to do these things, including running a camp. Being out here with the kids, putting a smile on the kids' faces, doing the thing I love, just playing football."- Cincinnati Bengals RB Tahj Brooks
After leaving Texas Tech, Brooks was drafted in the 6th round of the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. While it is often a difficult road for a 6th-round draft pick to make the final roster of an NFL team, Brooks has the stats and talent to pull off the tricky feat. With his community involvement, it is also quite clear that he has the morals a team is looking for in its players as well.
